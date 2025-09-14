Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Shares Purchased by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.24 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $60.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

