Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC is Arvest Investments Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Arvest Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 2.7% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arvest Investments Inc. owned about 0.13% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $17,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $111,133,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10,908.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,058,000 after purchasing an additional 261,574 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,123,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,657.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 86,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 81,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,978,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC opened at $129.19 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $94.88 and a one year high of $129.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.88.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.