TrueWealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 755,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,200,000 after purchasing an additional 128,845 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 26,635.8% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,478 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 107,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,346,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $93,848,000 after purchasing an additional 125,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Arete Research raised shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.65.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.3%

Verizon Communications stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.17%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

