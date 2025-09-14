Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Position Decreased by Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC

Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,104 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 4.9% of Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

AVEM stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.40. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $74.54.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

