Arvest Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Arvest Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.59.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

