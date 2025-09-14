Arvest Investments Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Arvest Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 68,041 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $38.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

