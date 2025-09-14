TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.76 and its 200-day moving average is $117.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $106.00 and a 12-month high of $124.03.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

