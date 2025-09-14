Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Shares Sold by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 773,005 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 373,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,917,000 after acquiring an additional 182,955 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,490,000 after acquiring an additional 141,196 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81,727 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,514,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $298.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.