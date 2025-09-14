TrueWealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,407,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,322,000 after buying an additional 2,415,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,771,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,141,000 after buying an additional 120,496 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,892,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,049,000 after buying an additional 76,776 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 6,368.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,815,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,832,000 after buying an additional 2,772,464 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 15.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,642,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,246,000 after buying an additional 223,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,007,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,574.52. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,426,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,065,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,762,450 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMCI. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.31.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

