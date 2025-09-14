RDA Financial Network Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $103.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $103.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

