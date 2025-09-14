Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Receives $32.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

URGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer set a $31.00 target price on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Urogen Pharma from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Urogen Pharma

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Urogen Pharma

In other Urogen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $176,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 148,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,171.01. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $29,047.20. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 43,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,558.55. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,062 shares of company stock worth $465,115. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 216.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,360,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,368 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,834,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,841,000 after acquiring an additional 47,447 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the first quarter valued at $35,461,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the second quarter valued at $29,934,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,152,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 522,957 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urogen Pharma Price Performance

Urogen Pharma stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. Urogen Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $869.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.23). Urogen Pharma had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 97,487.15%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Urogen Pharma

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.