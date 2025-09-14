Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,350,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,050,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,835 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,734,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,551,000 after purchasing an additional 59,079 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,578,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,758 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM stock opened at $259.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.97. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $264.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

