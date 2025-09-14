The Trade Desk $TTD Stake Lessened by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $974,000. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 15,159.3% in the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 59.3% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in Trade Desk by 13.2% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 417,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,853,000 after acquiring an additional 48,770 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. This represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.36. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.37.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The firm had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

