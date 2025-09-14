Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,775,904,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,600,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,293,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $586.66 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $587.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $568.24 and its 200 day moving average is $520.54.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

