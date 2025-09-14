Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $946,978,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19,106.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,723 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,034,000 after buying an additional 1,809,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after buying an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $221,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.53 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $179.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.81 and a 200-day moving average of $140.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $196.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.