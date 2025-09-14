1,749 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA Purchased by Fox Hill Wealth Management

Fox Hill Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 34.8%

BATS ITA opened at $199.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.24. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $129.14 and a 52 week high of $198.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

