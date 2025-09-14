Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,437,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,586,000 after acquiring an additional 736,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 276.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,425,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 34.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,905,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,196 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $529,864,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.87.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VLO opened at $156.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $163.02.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 188.33%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

