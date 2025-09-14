Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Position Raised by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 184.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 125.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

HOOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $115.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.63.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $69,952,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 92,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $7,838,154.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,585,485.44. This represents a 40.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,773,719 shares of company stock valued at $589,293,510 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

