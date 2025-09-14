RDA Financial Network Boosts Stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF $SEIX

RDA Financial Network increased its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network owned 0.45% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 750,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,716,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 528,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after buying an additional 318,473 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 455.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,139,000 after buying an additional 317,445 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 319,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 37,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 25,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SEIX stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.