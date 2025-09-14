RDA Financial Network Buys 406 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $423.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

