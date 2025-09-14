Arvest Investments Inc. Has $32.17 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $GIGB

Arvest Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.8% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,420,000. Note Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Note Advisors LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 48,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

