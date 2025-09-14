RDA Financial Network Cuts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

RDA Financial Network cut its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 269.5% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

FLOT opened at $50.96 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

