Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFEM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,207,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,103 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,583,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,141,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,478 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,327,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,627,000 after purchasing an additional 761,829 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,359,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,264,000 after purchasing an additional 667,645 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $31.97 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.49.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

