RDA Financial Network Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

RDA Financial Network lessened its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,232,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,369,000 after buying an additional 41,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $124.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

