Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO Sells 659 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CFO William Richard White sold 659 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $28,350.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,491.04. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, June 18th, William Richard White sold 1,634 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $89,608.56.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO opened at $43.46 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $58.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.66 and a quick ratio of 12.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AKRO shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AKRO

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.