Invesco India ETF $PIN Stock Holdings Cut by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. owned about 2.03% of Invesco India ETF worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIN. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco India ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco India ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco India ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco India ETF alerts:

Invesco India ETF Stock Down 0.1%

PIN opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.28 million, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66. Invesco India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17.

Invesco India ETF Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.