Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 12,834 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $126,587,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 199.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,131,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,563,000 after acquiring an additional 753,069 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 114.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,825,000 after acquiring an additional 595,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4,492.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after acquiring an additional 473,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 432.8% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 494,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after acquiring an additional 402,072 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 1.2%

BATS:JMUB opened at $50.41 on Friday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $47.95 and a twelve month high of $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

