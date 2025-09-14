Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Sells 594 Shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF $FLBR

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. cut its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA FLBR opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $219.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.98.

About Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.