Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $171.43 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.89 and a 1 year high of $190.00. The stock has a market cap of $406.69 billion, a PE ratio of 571.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.07 and its 200-day moving average is $127.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $33,737,042.86. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $973,650,893.46. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,604,634 shares of company stock worth $245,441,454. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

