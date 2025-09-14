Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF Stake Lessened by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 377.4% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 110.8% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 99,250.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

