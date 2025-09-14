NuScale Power Corporation $SMR Stock Position Increased by Fox Hill Wealth Management

Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,462 shares during the quarter. NuScale Power comprises 2.5% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,402,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,014,000 after acquiring an additional 149,875 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMR shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Northland Capmk raised shares of NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Shares of NuScale Power stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. NuScale Power Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 221.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $808,164.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 90,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,452.96. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 30,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,090,513.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,211.97. This trade represents a 39.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NuScale Power Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

