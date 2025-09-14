Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Finland raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $660.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $665.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $640.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $597.30. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $662.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

