ProShares Short QQQ $PSQ Stock Holdings Lifted by Fox Hill Wealth Management

Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 495,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,124,000 after buying an additional 39,852 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after buying an additional 112,979 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $9,035,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 152,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 75,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $5,854,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $46.98.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

See Also

