American Tower Corporation $AMT Stock Position Decreased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 218.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $195.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $241.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.45. The firm has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

