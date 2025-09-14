Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in iShares Micro-Cap ETF $IWC

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWC. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9%

IWC opened at $145.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $932.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.25 and a 52 week high of $147.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.35.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.