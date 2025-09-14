CVS Health Corporation $CVS Holdings Decreased by Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in CVS Health by 119.8% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in CVS Health by 281.3% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.4%

CVS Health stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $75.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The business had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Bernstein Bank cut their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.89.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

