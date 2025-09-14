Medici Capital LLC Invests $181,000 in Dakota Gold Corp. $DC

Medici Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Dakota Gold accounts for about 0.2% of Medici Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

DC stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $540.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.13. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

Several brokerages recently commented on DC. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Dakota Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dakota Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Dakota Gold Profile

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

