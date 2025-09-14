VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD Stock Position Lifted by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,717,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,884,000 after purchasing an additional 76,501 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,696,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after buying an additional 17,896 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,200,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,427,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,163,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,534,000 after buying an additional 53,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 973,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,811,000 after buying an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of HYD stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.04. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.