HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,455,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 304,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after buying an additional 24,565 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,815,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 49,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average is $73.07. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

