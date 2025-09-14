Head to Head Survey: IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) vs. BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL)

Volatility & Risk

IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BV Financial has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of BV Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of BV Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares IF Bancorp and BV Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp 8.90% 5.53% 0.49% BV Financial 21.08% 6.59% 1.45%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp $25.76 million 3.33 $4.30 million $1.34 19.10 BV Financial $49.20 million 3.35 $11.72 million $1.03 16.09

This table compares IF Bancorp and BV Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BV Financial has higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp. BV Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IF Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BV Financial beats IF Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IF Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans primarily comprising automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. IF Bancorp, Inc. invests in securities; and provides ATM, online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Watseka, Illinois.

About BV Financial

(Get Free Report)

BV Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects. The company offers ATM, overdraft, safe deposit, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, merchant, and online banking services. BV Financial, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.