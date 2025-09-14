Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,964,000 after buying an additional 921,523 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 740,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,290,000 after buying an additional 335,634 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 153.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 547,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,547,000 after buying an additional 331,498 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 304.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 332,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,476,000 after buying an additional 250,441 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR stock opened at $466.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.37 and a beta of 1.03. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $266.64 and a twelve month high of $480.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $465.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $448.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $480.00 to $485.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.11.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

