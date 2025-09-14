Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) & Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) Head to Head Contrast

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) and Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Parnell Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies $8.10 million 103.42 -$89.30 million ($0.34) -9.03 Parnell Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Parnell Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Parnell Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies -1,144.97% -78.44% -44.82% Parnell Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parnell Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 27.78, suggesting that its stock price is 2,678% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies and Parnell Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 8 0 3.00 Parnell Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus price target of $8.29, indicating a potential upside of 169.89%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Parnell Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats Parnell Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Parnell Pharmaceuticals

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and marketing animal pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal – U.S., Production Animal – Rest of World, and Manufacturing Operations. It markets various products, including estroPLAN and GONAbreed reproductive hormone products for enhancing cattle breeding performance; Zydax for the treatment of osteoarthritis (OA) in dogs and horses; and Glyde, a nutraceutical product for the treatment of OA, as well as Parnell PROcept, which adds an additional injection of estroPLAN after the first injection. The company also offers mySYNCH, a digital tool to help veterinarians and producers optimize reproduction and maximize economic gains. Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Australia.

