Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $895,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:TKO opened at $202.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $204.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.25.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $7,715,597.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 156,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,732,305.08. The trade was a 22.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 73,725 shares of company stock worth $12,767,807 over the last three months. 61.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TKO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of TKO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Read Our Latest Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.