Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $6,063,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 353,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPH opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $884.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

