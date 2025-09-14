Comparing SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) & Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) and SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Clearwater Analytics and SailPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearwater Analytics 73.74% 3.23% 2.44% SailPoint N/A -2.04% -0.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Clearwater Analytics and SailPoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearwater Analytics 0 1 9 0 2.90 SailPoint 2 3 14 1 2.70

Earnings & Valuation

Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus price target of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 66.58%. SailPoint has a consensus price target of $25.48, suggesting a potential upside of 17.89%. Given Clearwater Analytics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clearwater Analytics is more favorable than SailPoint.

This table compares Clearwater Analytics and SailPoint”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearwater Analytics $551.09 million 10.41 $424.38 million $1.59 12.33 SailPoint $861.61 million 13.96 -$315.83 million N/A N/A

Clearwater Analytics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SailPoint.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.1% of Clearwater Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Clearwater Analytics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of SailPoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clearwater Analytics beats SailPoint on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally. It offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions. The company’s Clearwater Prism SaaS-based data and reporting platform for investment data delivers a range of product modules, including Prism reporting and statements, Prism connectors, Prism data ops, and Prism managed services. It also provides Clearwater JUMP that provides a modular front, middle and back office solution to investment managers, private banks, and insurer, as well as portfolio management and order management, unit-linked funds, tri-partite templates, and full trade life cycle solutions. In addition, the company offers Clearwater LPx, a full-service solution for private funds that delivers complete, timely, accurate, and consumable data for limited partnerships; and Clearwater MLx, a comprehensive mortgage loan investment solution that provides investors to drive growth and make informed decisions, oversight, and reporting capabilities for mortgage loan investments, as well as enhances risk reporting, servicer tracking, oversight, and accounting capabilities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About SailPoint

(Get Free Report)

SailPoint, Inc. delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.