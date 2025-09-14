HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Linde PLC $LIN

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Linde by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,952 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in Linde by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.63.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $482.04 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $472.66 and a 200-day moving average of $462.91.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

