iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

AGG stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.