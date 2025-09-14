True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Down 65.4% in August

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,700 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.0 days.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TUERF opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 44 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

