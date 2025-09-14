True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Down 65.4% in August

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,700 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TUERF opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.
