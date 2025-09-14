Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Price Down 9.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) fell 9.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 240.30 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 270.71 ($3.67). 15,984,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 8,031,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($4.07).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 400 to GBX 437 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 437.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OCDO
Ocado Group Stock Down 9.8%
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ocado Group
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Ride the Luxury Retail Wave with These 3 High-End Brand Stocks
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Wall Street Quietly Bets Big on These Chinese Tech Giants
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Meta’s $600B U.S. Investment: Bearish or Bullish for Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.