Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tri City Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of TRCY opened at $16.38 on Friday. Tri City Bankshares has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55.

Tri City Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 458.0%. Tri City Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.36%.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

